Boston College Announces Beth Krysiak as Head Coach
Boston College announced on Friday afternoon that they hired Beth Krysiak as the new head softball coach. Krysiak, who became the sixth head coach in program history, arrives with two successful seasons as head coach of Saint Francis under her belt.
“Beth is a proven winner and an outstanding leader and we are thrilled to welcome her to Boston College," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James in the press release."She is highly respected among her peers and her ability to recruit, teach, and develop our student-athletes on and off the field will make an immediate impact on the softball program."
After leading the Red Flash to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and Northeast Conference championships, the school announced they would be transitioning from Division I to Division III, which ultimately led her to taking this opportunity with Boston College.
In her tenure, Saint Francis compiled a 67-40 (.626) overall record and a 38-7 (.844) mark in NEC play. She coached 18 All-NEC selections, including the 2025 conference Player of the Year, as well as five NFCA All-Region selections.
"I am excited to be joining the Boston College family and to become an Eagle," Krysiak said in the press release. "I look forward to leading the program to new heights, upholding the exceptional experience of being a BC student-athlete, and developing confident and successful young women through softball. I am thankful to be blessed with the opportunity to lead at a historic place like Boston College, with an incredible reputation for preparing young people for success in life. I am eager to become a part of the competitive environment in the athletic department. Go Eagles!"
Krysiak will have the opportunity to lead the Eagles to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003.