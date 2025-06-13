Softball On SI

Florida Softball Lands Infielder and Home Run Hitter Through Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators added an infielder and home run hitter from the transfer portal.
Former Missouri infielder and home run hitter Madison Walker is joining the Florida Gators, according to her post on X.

As a sophomore, Walker notched 43 hits, 28 runs, four doubles, and 18 home runs with a team-best 48 RBIs. Her 18 home runs ranked third in the SEC and ranked third at Missouri for the amount of homers in a single season.

Her bat will be extremely helpful in Gainesville and in SEC play, as she has experience ripping home runs off All-American pitchers like Jordy Bahl, Teagan Kavan, and Emiley Kennedy. 

While a threat at the plate, she is versatile around the diamond. Walker appeared and started in all of Mizzou’s 56 games in 2025, playing 36 games at third base, 19 at first, and one as a designated player. Walker will have two years of eligibility left with the Gators. 

