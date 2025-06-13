Texas Tech Softball: Get to Know the Incoming Freshman Class
While Gerry Glasco and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have sent shockwaves through the transfer portal, snagging all the best players like Taylor Pannell, Kaitlyn Terry, Mia Williams, Jasmyn Burns, Jackie Lis, and possibly more to come, there’s even more to be excited about.
We can’t forget the four outstanding players from the class of 2025 who officially signed to join Lubbock back in November 2024. Get to know these athletes who will add even more fire to this already All-American roster.
Mallie West- LHP
The two-way player out of New Waverly, Texas, will bring her high-velocity and an off-speed change-up to the Red Raiders' pitching staff, while her bat will hit for both power and average.
The three-sport athlete in high school originally committed to play in Louisiana under Glasco before he left, but she detoured and is following him to Texas Tech.
Timber Hensley- P/UTL
The pitcher and utility player from Durant, Oklahoma, will bring all the versatility to the field. While she can pitch, she can play middle infield and bring intensity to the plate. Just the second D1 commit to come out of Silo High School in head coach Mike Lawsless’ 28 years with the school, she led the Lady Rebels to six state championships. Hensley, who was committed to Tennessee previously, made the switch to Glasco’s squad as well.
Cimone Edge- 1B/C
The first baseman and catcher out of Dover, Delaware, is a tremendous hitter who will hit for power and certainly boost the lineup. She was named First Team All-State and First Team All-Conference at Smyrna High School.
Mia Richards- 1B/C
Along with Edge, the first baseman and catcher out of Millsap, Texas, is a threat at the plate. The right-handed power hitter is notorious for knocking homers out of the park, and there’s no doubt that Richards and the rest of the 2025 class will bring in an influx of runs for the Red Raiders.
Richards was recently named a District 6-4A Academic All-District MVP and made the Class 4A All-State Team with the Brock High School softball team.
Richards was also previously committed to Wichita State and made the career change to be with Glasco and the rising Red Raiders.