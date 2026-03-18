Florida State, Virginia Lead Softball America’s ACC Power Rankings

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been off to a hot start with shakeups all across the board.

Softball America released updated ACC power rankings headed into Week 7, revealing just how close the competition is.

Take a look at the Top 5 teams, and visit Softball America for the full list.

Softball America Top 5 ACC Teams

Florida State (25-4, 3-0) Virginia (25-3, 4-2) Duke (19-10, 5-1) Virginia Tech (23-4, 1-2) Clemson (19-9, 4-2)

Ranked No. 10 in Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings, the Seminoles have crushed ACC play so far. They swept Syracuse to open ACC action and are now in the midst of a 14-game win streak, scoring 10 or more runs in seven of those games.

Isa Torres leads the offense, batting .648 with a .706 on-base percentage, while Jaysoni Beachum is putting up a breakout season where she’s on pace to break all her incredible freshman numbers. She’s currently hitting .403 with 40 RBIs and six home runs.

The hottest hitter in the country🔥🔥🔥🔥



11 for her last 11✅

24 for her last 27✅

Reached safely in her last 18 plate appearances ✅

.648 batting average ✅

.705 on base percentage ✅#Team43 pic.twitter.com/bT0WQTf1tF — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) March 16, 2026

On the mound, Jazzy Francik leads the staff with 64 innings thrown and an ERA of 1.75.

Virginia Cavaliers

Not only have the Cavaliers had an interesting non-conference start, taking down Arkansas, Ohio State, and Michigan, but they’ve won both ACC series so far against North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Courtney Layne and Julia Cuozzo have been of much help on the mound to senior Eden Bigham. Bigham picked up her eighth win of the season in the series finale against Georgia Tech, allowing just one run on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

As for the offense, Macee Eaton and Bella Cabral lead the way with nine home runs each and batting averages over .400. Eaton now has 42 RBIs on the season and recorded her 14th multi-RBI game against Georgia Tech.

Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils appeared to be a strong contender during the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational when they knocked off Texas A&M, LSU, and Oklahoma State, but then went on to lose big time at the Mary Nutter Classic to Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and UCLA.

Since then, they’ve lost to East Carolina, but found some rhythm in conference play after taking the series against Virginia Tech. Aside from Cassidy Curd, redshirt freshman Ava Bradshaw has stepped up greatly and tossed four scoreless innings of relief to clinch the series on Saturday.

The offense had been highlighted by Tyrina Jones, who launched her second grand slam of the season against the Hokies, and D’Auna Jennings, Aminah Vega, Jess Oakland, and Layla Lamar.