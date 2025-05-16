Texas A&M Favored to Win WCWS Over OU Softball
The road to the Women's College World Series begins Friday and the four-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners are not the favorite to win a fifth.
Regionals are taking place at 16 sites across the country with Texas A&M and Oklahoma claiming the top-two national seeds.
Finding a clear favorite in the field seems impossible, but the BetMGM Sportsbook says the Aggies have a slight edge. A&M is listed at +150, and OU is at +200.
Here are the top five teams with the best odds to win the WCWS.
5. Arkansas Razorbacks
Odds to win the National Championship: +800
Led by the Southeastern Conference's Player of the Year, Bri Ellis, the Arkansas Razorbacks enter the tournament with their highest seeding in program history. They have one of the tougher paths to Oklahoma City with Oklahoma State, Indiana, and Saint Louis in town. The Hoosiers led the nation in hitting with a .386 average.
4. Florida Gators
Odds to win the National Championship: +600
For the 25th time in program history, the Florida Gators are playing in a Regional. Since head coach Tim Walton took over the program in 2006, the Gators have hosted every year except for three. They haven't lost a Regional at home since 2008. With USA Softball National Player of the Year finalist Kendra Falby leading the way at the plate with a .439 average and patrolling the outfield, ready to rob a home run at any minute, Florida should at least make it to OKC.
3. Texas Longhorns
Odds to win the National Championship: +250
Honestly, the Texas Longhorns haven't been playing well as of late. They were swept by Oklahoma during the regular season and lost to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. Texas needs its ace, Teagan Kavan, to limit the opposing offense. In her last four appearances, she has allowed 21 runs in 13.1 innings.
2. Oklahoma Sooners
Odds to win the National Championship: +200
The Oklahoma Sooners have won the last four WCWS titles and are looking to extend that streak to five this year. However, they will need pitching to support their ace Sam Landry. Landry has been the most dependable arm in the circle at 19-4, 20 starts and 29 appearances, but she is hittable with a 2.04 ERA. If she gets in trouble, who will step up?
1. Texas A&M Aggies
Odds to win the National Championship: +150
The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the best teams in college softball all season. In their third season under head coach Tricia Ford, they are No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA and batting average. The Aggies were declared co-champions of the SEC Tournament after the finale was rained out and earned the top seed for the first time in program history. They have the depth needed to win it all.
