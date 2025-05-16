Softball On SI

Texas A&M Favored to Win WCWS Over OU Softball

Texas A&M takes the top spot in WCWS odds, with the Aggies favored over defending champs Oklahoma.

Maren Angus-Coombs

May 9, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas A&M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) and Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) high-five during a game against Texas at Jack Turner Stadium.
The road to the Women's College World Series begins Friday and the four-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners are not the favorite to win a fifth.

Regionals are taking place at 16 sites across the country with Texas A&M and Oklahoma claiming the top-two national seeds.

Finding a clear favorite in the field seems impossible, but the BetMGM Sportsbook says the Aggies have a slight edge. A&M is listed at +150, and OU is at +200.

Here are the top five teams with the best odds to win the WCWS.

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

Odds to win the National Championship: +800

Led by the Southeastern Conference's Player of the Year, Bri Ellis, the Arkansas Razorbacks enter the tournament with their highest seeding in program history. They have one of the tougher paths to Oklahoma City with Oklahoma State, Indiana, and Saint Louis in town. The Hoosiers led the nation in hitting with a .386 average.

4. Florida Gators

Odds to win the National Championship: +600

For the 25th time in program history, the Florida Gators are playing in a Regional. Since head coach Tim Walton took over the program in 2006, the Gators have hosted every year except for three. They haven't lost a Regional at home since 2008. With USA Softball National Player of the Year finalist Kendra Falby leading the way at the plate with a .439 average and patrolling the outfield, ready to rob a home run at any minute, Florida should at least make it to OKC.

3. Texas Longhorns

Odds to win the National Championship: +250

Honestly, the Texas Longhorns haven't been playing well as of late. They were swept by Oklahoma during the regular season and lost to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. Texas needs its ace, Teagan Kavan, to limit the opposing offense. In her last four appearances, she has allowed 21 runs in 13.1 innings.

2. Oklahoma Sooners

Odds to win the National Championship: +200

The Oklahoma Sooners have won the last four WCWS titles and are looking to extend that streak to five this year. However, they will need pitching to support their ace Sam Landry. Landry has been the most dependable arm in the circle at 19-4, 20 starts and 29 appearances, but she is hittable with a 2.04 ERA. If she gets in trouble, who will step up?

1. Texas A&M Aggies

Odds to win the National Championship: +150

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the best teams in college softball all season. In their third season under head coach Tricia Ford, they are No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA and batting average. The Aggies were declared co-champions of the SEC Tournament after the finale was rained out and earned the top seed for the first time in program history. They have the depth needed to win it all.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.




Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

