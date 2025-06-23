All-Big Ten Infielder Transfers from Maryland to Charlotte Softball
An All-Big Ten infielder is spending her senior season with Charlotte. Former Maryland first baseman Sydney Lewis announced on X that she will finish her career in North Carolina.
In 2025, Lewis appeared in all 49 games, starting in all of them. She was the Terps' top power-hitter, finishing with a .310 batting average, which was the third-best on the team, while simultaneously leading the team with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs.
During her breakout sophomore season in 2024, she appeared in and started 54 games as the designated player, leading the team in RBIs (41) and was fifth in hits with 43, which landed her on the All-Big Ten Second Team.
The decision to leave Maryland comes after the program finished with its worst conference record since joining the Big Ten. The Terps finished conference play 3-19 and missed the postseason for the first time in Lewis’ collegiate career.
Charlotte, on the other hand, is coming off a fairly successful season, with the Niners finishing over .500 overall and in conference play, and collected 30 wins in head coach Courtney Breault’s first season. Lewis will be a great addition to the Niners' lineup in 2026.