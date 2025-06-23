Duke Softball Gains Shortstop, Utility Player Via Transfer Portal
After spending four years with the Purdue Boilermakers, the versatile shortstop, utility player, and pitcher, Tyrina Jones, is taking her fifth year with the Duke Blue Devils, according to her Instagram post.
In a breakout year as a sophomore in 2023, Jones was named Big Ten Player of the Week in March following a .522 batting average, totaling two home runs and six RBIs on eight hits over three games. She went on to rank fourth in the Big Ten in assists (130) by the end of the season.
As a junior in 2024, Jones appeared in 51 games with 50 starts. She had the most home runs on the team with five and ended the season with 162 catches, 77 putouts, and 77 assists.
Jones heads to Duke now, with head coach Marissa Young being familiar with her game. While playing travel ball for the Lady Dukes under Young’s husband, James Lamar, Jones established herself well in North Carolina.