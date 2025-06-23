Former Texas Tech Catcher Transfers to Minnesota
After redshirting her freshman year with Texas Tech, Cassie Johnson is taking her career elsewhere and will join the Minnesota Gophers, according to her post on X.
As the 10th-ranked player in the 2024 class, according to Perfect Game, the catcher out of Iowa is also versatile at third and first base. Playing varsity softball for Ankeny High School and travel ball with Iowa Premier 18u National under head coach Greg Dickel, her experience on the diamond will be of tremendous help, even though she sat out a year.
Johnson will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.
