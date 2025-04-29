Nebraska Softball’s Jordy Bahl Earns Multiple Player of the Week Awards
Jordy Bahl came to Nebraska to grow the game in her home state and bring the Huskers back to Oklahoma City.
The two-way star is just making a little history on the way.
Bahl was named the Big Ten Player of the Week and one of Softball America's Stars of the Week after a superb weekend in Seattle.
The right-hander became the first Husker to earn Big Ten Player of the Week and Big Ten Pitcher of the Week in the same season was Tatum Edwards in 2014. This is also her fifth weekly award from the conference which ties her with Peaches James for the most in one season (2004).
In a three-game series against Washington, Bahl dominated in the circle and at the plate. The junior went 2-0 in her two starts against the Huskies, allowing a total of five earned runs and striking out 23 across the two contests.
In Sunday's finale, Bahl tossed her Big Ten-leading sixth shutout of the season and only allowed one hit.
Bahl notched a team-high .625 batting average across the Huskers’ three games, reaching base in seven of her eight plate appearances and notching five hits and two walks. Three of her hits were home runs. She also scored three runs and drove in eight.
With two homers on Sunday, Bahl now has 34 extra-base hits on the season, which is one shy of tying the program record. She also became the first player in Nebraska history to notch 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season.
Bahl also became the first Husker since Billie Andrews in 2022 to record at least 50-plus runs, hits and RBIs in the same season.