Softball America Bracketology: Stanford, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech Among Surprising No. 2 Seeds
With Selection Sunday less than two weeks away, the potential postseason bracket is starting to come together.
Over the past few weeks, teams like Stanford, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech went from potential hosts to solid No. 2 seeds in three different regionals.
Stanford, which is playing in a football stadium this season, cannot host a regional and therefore will be on the road to begin their postseason journey. According to Softball America's Brady Vernon, the Cardinal will have the perfect storyline setup in Lubbock, Texas.
Red Raiders superstar NiJaree Canady would love to welcome her former team to town with a Super Regional berth on the line. Canady spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career with Stanford before transferring to Texas Tech with a $1.2 million NIL deal.
The two other teams predicted to join the Lubbock regional are Indiana and Marist.
Stanford would play Indiana in the first game which would pair Taryn Kern with her former team. There are just too many dramatic storylines for this regional not to happen.
Oklahoma State has been a steady decline for several weeks. Outside of Ruby Meylan, the pitching staff has struggled, the offense is inconsistent and the defense is shaky.
It is because of those reasons that the Cowgirls lost their opportunity to host and are projected to be in Fayetteville alongside No.7-overall seed Arkansas, North Carolina and Saint Louis.
The same could be said for Virginia Tech when it comes to reasons why the Hokies won't be hosting. Although their projected journey to the Women's College World Series will start in Eugene, Oregon.
Vernon has the Ducks ranked No. 13 overall, with San Diego State and Idaho State joining them for a potential date with the Texas Longhorns in Supers.
The Hokies close out their regular season against Florida State and a series win could give them a better first-round matchup.
To see the entire bracket, visit Softball America.