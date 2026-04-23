NFCA Reveals College Softball Top 25 Finalists for 2026 Freshman of the Year

With just two weeks of the regular season left, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) has revealed its 2026 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25 list.

This year’s finalists come from 22 different programs and represent 11 conferences across the nation. The Southeastern Conference leads the way with seven picks, while the Big Ten follows with six.

Alabama, Oklahoma, and UCLA are the only programs to have two representatives. Check out the list of the Top 25, and see who has the potential to grab the crown.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 26, just before the start of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) in Oklahoma City.

NFCA Top 25 Freshman of the Year Finalists

Bri Alejandre, UCLA

Brinli Bain, Arkansas

Ella Boyer, Kansas

Abby Carr, Missouri

Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech

Bronwyn Conroy, College of Charleston

Kenzie Pilon-Farrier, California Baptist

Tarisa Frans, Cornell

Aleena Garcia, UCLA

Madi George, Ole Miss

Mia Gomez, Utah

Camille Hamilton, UNCW

Alexis Jensen, Nebraska

Sophia Lundstrom, Sam Houston

Marina Mason, Northwestern

Kai Minor, Oklahoma

Anna Moore, Purdue

Makenna Moore, Jacksonville State

Vic Moten, Alabama

Allison Oneacre, Penn State

Kaitlyn Pallozzi, Alabama

Dani Rauscher, UC Santa Barbara

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Katelyn Wetteland, Nevada

Kinzey Woody, Wichita State

Wells has been one of the best at the plate this season. With 34 home runs on the season, she’s one away from setting the OU single-season home run record, and four away from setting a new NCAA single-season home run record.

She already broke the NCAA home run record for a freshman and is on pace to smash the overall NCAA home run record, set by former Sooner Jocelyn Alo, at 122.

Wells is hitting .382 with 61 runs, 34 home runs, 76 RBIs and a 1.119 slugging percentage in 47 games played as a true freshman.

Alexis Jensen, Nebraska Cornhuskers

With ace Jordy Frahm in her final collegiate season, two-way threat Jensen has settled in to become the next star of the Cornhuskers.

In the circle, she’s 18-2 with 166 strikeouts with only 27 walks this season for a strikeout-to-walk ratio that ranks eighth in the nation.

At the plate, Jensen is batting .344 with 22 hits, 15 RBIs, and a slugging percentage of .641.

Instant impact.@99jensenalexis has been named to the @NFCAorg Freshman of the Year Top 25 List. 📋📈 pic.twitter.com/tJVmlGVvGc — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 23, 2026

Vic Moten, Alabama Crimson Tide

Paired with junior Jocelyn Briski, Vic Moten has been a force on the mound for the 43-4 Crimson Tide. She’s 22nd in the league with an ERA of 1.69, appearing in 24 games with 16 wins, which is fourth in the NCAA. The righty has secured 140 strikeouts across 107.2 innings pitched.

In the opening weekend of the season alone, she went 3-0 with just two runs allowed with 19 strikeouts. She then went on to throw a combined no-hitter with Braya Hodges against Villanova, and snagged ranked wins over Florida State and Texas.

Our rookie pitchers take the national spotlight🌟



Vic Moten and Kaitlyn Pallozzi were both named to the 2026 @NFCAorg Freshman of the Year Top 25 list



📰: https://t.co/RtiBdL6UKe#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/JtIIbVBuxY — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) April 23, 2026