Softball On SI

No. 15 Clemson Softball Stuns No. 1 Tennessee, Beats Karlyn Pickens in Extra Innings

No. 15 Clemson softball stunned top-ranked Tennessee in extra innings, handing ace Karlyn Pickens a rare loss and pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Maren Angus-Coombs

The Clemson softball team celebrates winning an NCAA softball game against Tennessee in extra innings at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 22, 2025.
The Clemson softball team celebrates winning an NCAA softball game against Tennessee in extra innings at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 22, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 Tennessee Lady Vols didn't play like that nation's top-ranked team on Tuesday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee made uncharacteristic mistakes defensively and on the base paths, which cost the Lady Vols a ranked win, losing 4-3 to the No. 15 Clemson Tigers in nine innings.

Clemson secured the program's first win over a No. 1 team with the upset, improved to 38-12 and Tennessee dropped to 37-10.  It also marked the 39th all-time win over a top-ranked team for any Clemson team, the fifth for any women’s team, and the first on the road by a women’s program in history. 

"Every game matters, but at the same time, we played a great team tonight," Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said after the loss. "I thought we brought a lot of really good energy, I thought our approach at the plate was good, I thought our ability to come back when we got down by two going into the sixth inning was huge.

"You love being in these kinds of games, and if we learn from what happened tonight, that's the big thing. ...Is it frustrating to lose? Absolutely."

Tennessee starter Karlyn Pickens didn't have her best stuff but managed to pitch all nine innings and only allowed one earned run on three walks and four hits. She added eight strikeouts to her stats, but a throwing error to first base cost her and the Lady Vols three runs.

The Lady Vols tied the game at 3-3 in the home half of the sixth.

In the top of the ninth, Macey Cintron drew a leadoff walk, and Ava Wilson came in to run for her. Wilson came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Taylor Pipkins.

Reese Basinger struck out seven in 5.0 innings and was replaced by senior Brooke McCubbin, who earned the win with 4.0 shutout innings in relief.

More news: Texas High School Softball Coach Arrested After On-Field Brawl Caught on Video

More news: Senior Day Marks Final Chapter of Candrea Era for Arizona Softball

More news: Lady Vol Softball Soars to No. 1 in Softball America Top 25 Rankings

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/College