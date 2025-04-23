No. 15 Clemson Softball Stuns No. 1 Tennessee, Beats Karlyn Pickens in Extra Innings
The No. 1 Tennessee Lady Vols didn't play like that nation's top-ranked team on Tuesday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Tennessee made uncharacteristic mistakes defensively and on the base paths, which cost the Lady Vols a ranked win, losing 4-3 to the No. 15 Clemson Tigers in nine innings.
Clemson secured the program's first win over a No. 1 team with the upset, improved to 38-12 and Tennessee dropped to 37-10. It also marked the 39th all-time win over a top-ranked team for any Clemson team, the fifth for any women’s team, and the first on the road by a women’s program in history.
"Every game matters, but at the same time, we played a great team tonight," Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said after the loss. "I thought we brought a lot of really good energy, I thought our approach at the plate was good, I thought our ability to come back when we got down by two going into the sixth inning was huge.
"You love being in these kinds of games, and if we learn from what happened tonight, that's the big thing. ...Is it frustrating to lose? Absolutely."
Tennessee starter Karlyn Pickens didn't have her best stuff but managed to pitch all nine innings and only allowed one earned run on three walks and four hits. She added eight strikeouts to her stats, but a throwing error to first base cost her and the Lady Vols three runs.
The Lady Vols tied the game at 3-3 in the home half of the sixth.
In the top of the ninth, Macey Cintron drew a leadoff walk, and Ava Wilson came in to run for her. Wilson came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Taylor Pipkins.
Reese Basinger struck out seven in 5.0 innings and was replaced by senior Brooke McCubbin, who earned the win with 4.0 shutout innings in relief.