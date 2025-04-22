Texas High School Softball Coach Arrested After On-Field Brawl Caught on Video
A Texas high school softball coach has been arrested following an on-field brawl on April 15.
Briana Cruz, 25, was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Cruz turned herself in to the authorities on April 16 at 4:44 a.m. on a warrant that Taft Independent School District Police filed, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Officials also stated that Cruz posted a $3,500 bond and was released at 9:37 a.m. on Friday, April 18.
Cruz graduated from Mathis in 2018 and went on to play three seasons at Texas A&M International University.
In the video, players from Mathis and Taft appear to verbally disagree after a play at the plate during the fifth inning. Emotions were high as the game decided the University Interscholastic League (UIL) District 29-3A championship.
The Taft runner, who was thrown out, pushed the Mathis catcher, bringing both coaching staff onto the field to break it up. A person wearing white, later identified as Cruz, is seen running from the bench and placing her hands on the Taft player. Both individuals are shown falling near the home plate.
Taft provided the following in a statement:
"Taft ISD is following UIL protocols and working with law enforcement authorities to address the negative incident that detracted from a competitive game between two outstanding softball teams. We will deliver the appropriate consequences according to UIL policy and the Taft ISD Athletic Handbook."
Mathis ISD Superintendent Todd White told KRIS 6 News his district was working with Taft ISD to review the footage and "piece together a comprehensive picture of everything that occurred. At this time, we haven't taken any disciplinary action against any coach or player. We typically wait until we’ve fully investigated."
“You've got two great groups of kids from good schools working hard,” White said in a statement. “They played a great game and shouldn’t be overshadowed by something that shouldn't have happened.”