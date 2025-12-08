Omaha Unveils Multi-Million-Dollar Clubhouse Project for Softball, Baseball

The Omaha softball program is in for a major upgrade.

Announced last week, the University of Nebraska System Board of Regents has approved the next phase of the Athletics Campus Masterplan, which includes the development of two transformative projects: a $55 million state-of-the-art Omaha Athletics Training Facility and a new $12.5 million Omaha Athletics Softball and Baseball Clubhouse.

🏗️ | For the first time in @UNOmaha history, @OmahaBSB and @OmahaSB student-athletes, coaches and support staff will be housed under 1️⃣ roof.



▶️ Team locker rooms and lounges

▶️ Indoor hitting/pitching tunnels

▶️ Offices, meeting spaces and sport performance areas pic.twitter.com/irPQEgjRZP — Omaha Mavericks (@omavs) December 5, 2025

Privately funded, these projects are set to modernize the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s athletic facilities and elevate Omaha Athletics as a rising national power among NCAA Division I programs.

After a historic 2025 season where the Mavericks went 40-13, won a share of the Summit League regular season title for the first time in program history, and won its third straight Summit League Tournament title, this well-deserved upgrade is long overdue.

While Maverick teams have competed in 17 conference championship games, captured 11 conference titles, and made eight NCAA tournament appearances, the softball team is being recognized for its ability to make three consecutive conference championships and NCAA tournament appearances.

Tucked into Maverick Park overlooking Connie Claussen Field and Tal Anderson Field, the softball and baseball clubhouse will become the daily home for the teams. Set to support team operations and recovery, the two-story clubhouse will allow for the athletes, coaches, and staff to be in the same building for the first time in school history.

Conceptual rendering of the Omaha Athletics Baseball and Softball Clubhouse’s exterior. | Omaha Athletics

Key Features

Locker rooms and team lounges

Training and sports medicine area

Meeting spaces, coach offices, equipment storage

Pitching and batting cages

Renderings have been posted in a video on Omaha’s YouTube channel, and the 19,000-plus-square-foot plan is absolutely stunning. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with usage beginning in 2027.

“This clubhouse is going to redefine what daily life looks like for Omaha Softball, head coach Mike Heard said in a press release. “Having our own locker room, meeting spaces, recovery areas and year-round indoor hitting and pitching areas is an absolute game changer. It gives our student-athletes the resources and environment to continue to be one of the top programs in Division I. This investment shows that Omaha and our community are committed to maintaining our championship standard, and our team couldn’t be more energized.”

Heard received a multi-year contract extension in May for his success in taking the softball program to new heights since his inception in 2022. With a 148-59 record, he’s credited with putting the Mavericks on the Division I map, earning a national top 25 ranking in 2024, and a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament twice in three seasons.

The opening of Connie Claussen Field came just before Heard arrived in 2021. The state-of-the-art field with premium seating, a press box, and concession areas serves as the first on-campus home for the team since it debuted in 1969

With proper equipment heading the Mavericks’ way by 2027, one can only imagine how the team’s production on the field will continue trending upward.

