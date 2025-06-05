Softball On SI

Houston Astros Rally Behind Women’s College World Series

Nicole Reitz

The Houston Astros show support for the Longhorns and Red Raiders.
The Houston Astros show support for the Longhorns and Red Raiders. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The support from the MLB keeps coming softball’s way. Ahead of Wednesday’s Lone Star State matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas Red Raiders, the Houston Astros shouted out words of good luck to the two teams on social media. 

It’s the first time ever that there is an in-state championship series in the Women’s College World Series and both teams have gone undefeated in Oklahoma City to get here. History is on the line for both teams, as neither has won a national title in their program’s history. 

A shoutout like this grows the game in more ways than one. With rising ratings on ESPN, professional athletes showing support on social media, and now MLB teams giving love to the programs, more audiences are tuning in to the historic championship series. 

The Athletics are tuned into the series, too. Catcher Shea Langeliers is the brother of Alexa Langeliers, the starting second baseman for Texas Tech, and stated on Tuesday that he has the whole team locked in on the action. 

More News: Why MLB’s Athletics are Supporting Texas Tech Softball

More News: Texas Tech vs Texas Softball: What to Expect in WCWS All-Texas Championship Series

More News: Rebuilding Red Raiders: Demi Elder Leads Texas Tech on Historic WCWS Run

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/News