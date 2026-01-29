SEC Releases Preseason Coaches’ Poll, All-Conference Team

The NCAA Division I softball season is just a week away from starting, and the Southeastern Conference has announced its preseason poll and All-SEC Preseason Softball Team, voted on by the league’s 15 head coaches.

The Texas Longhorns owned the conference in 2025, winning the National Championship, the Oklahoma Sooners won the SEC regular season, while Florida, Tennessee, and Ole Miss represented at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

Check out who tops the poll, how many points each team received from coters, and the players that are expected to shine this spring.

SEC Preseason Top 15 Poll

Texas (9,189 points) Oklahoma (6, 186 points) Tennessee (166 points) Florida (144 points) Arkansas (137 points) Texas A&M (125 points) LSU (119 points) Georgia (105 points) Alabama (94 points) South Carolina (90 points) Mississippi State (65 points) Auburn (55 points) Ole Miss (51 points) Missouri (32 points) Kentucky (17 points)

All-SEC Preseason Softball Team

Audrey Vandagriff, Alabama

Robyn Herron, Arkansas

Ella McDowell, Arkansas

AnnaLea Adams, Auburn

Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

Keagan Rothrock, Florida

Taylor Shumaker, Florida

Maci Bergeron, LSU

Tori Edwards, LSU

Persy Llamas, Ole Miss

Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Oklahoma

Ella Parker, Oklahoma

Kasidi Pickering, Oklahoma

Arianna Rodi, South Carolina

Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Reese Atwood, Texas

Kayden Henry, Texas

Teagan Kavan, Texas

Katie Stewart, Texas

Mya Perez, Texas A&M

Key Takeaways

Texas Longhorns

Though the Longhorns are coming off their first national title in program history, can they repeat? Texas returns nearly its entire stunning lineup from the winning season, aside from star third baseman Mia Scott and first baseman Joley Mitchell, butMike White’s picks in the transfer portal add even more depth to the roster. Kaiah Altmeyer (Arizona), Brenlee Gonzales (Texas Tech), Taylor Anderson (OSU), and Sophia Bordi (Oklahoma) will all be strong additions to help the team make even more history.

Additionally, the Longhorns tie Oklahoma in the All-SEC Preseason Softball Team with four strong selections. Reese Atwood has been named to several other watchlists ahead of the 2026 season, including Softball America’s and ESPN’s/USA Softball’s.

Oklahoma Sooners

A shocking elimination loss to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals and losses to rival Texas sparked significant discussion, with many wondering if Patty Gasso and the four-time defending national champions were finally out of the way. Sure, she had to replace nearly all of 2024’s roster due to graduating seniors, but just taking a peek at the incoming 2026 roster will have anyone thinking differently about the idea of this dynasty being over. There is no doubt they won't be looking to achieve the best record in the conference once again.

All-SEC Preseason picks McEnroe-Marinas, Parker, and Pickering also landed on several preseason watchlists.

Tennessee Vols

Tennessee was inches away from making it to the finals of the WCWS, but Texas battled through to take the 2-0 win. Ace Karlyn Pickens, the lone All-SEC Preseason pick, is back for her senior season after putting up an impressive 1.17 ERA and 306 strikeouts, while a powerful freshman class is expected to make the offense deeper. Will this be the year the Vols grab their first national title in program history?

Dominance recognized 🤝 ALL-SEC preseason honors for Karlyn Pickens pic.twitter.com/2QgHOn1dfP — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) January 29, 2026

SEC teams will open the season on Feb.5, with conference play set for March 6. The SEC Tournament will take place May 5-9 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

