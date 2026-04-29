Softball America Shortstop Rankings Highlight Player of the Year Contenders

As the final weekend of the regular season is upon us and the postseason nears, Softball America has determined who the best shortstops are in the game currently.

Florida State’s Isa Torres and Oklahoma’s Gabbie Garcia headline the list, as they are both Top 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award. Ohio State’s Abby Wilheim has surged while leading Ohio State’s offense, and LSU’s Kylee Edwards enters after a great April at the plate.

Check out the Top 5 shortstops in college softball, and visit Softball America for the full list.

Top 5 Shortstops in College Softball

Isa Torres, Florida State (.569 BA, 14 2B, 6 3B, 16 HR, 49 RBI, 1.000 FLD%) Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma (.416 BA, 10 2B, 22 HR, 66 RBI, .976 FLD%) Jessica Oakland, Duke (.456 BA, 9 2B, 13 HR, 60 RBI, .986 FLD%) Aleena Garcia, UCLA (.365 BA, 11 2B, 15 HR, 49 RBI, .960 FLD%) Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida (.379 BA, 14 2B, 15 HR, 60 RBI, .975 FLD%)

Isa Torres, Florida State Seminoles

Torres is certainly making a case for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, as she’s putting up the best season of her career so far.

She’s currently first in batting average at .583, second in on-base percentage at .644, fifth in slugging percentage at 1.094, and fourth in hits at 81, all while carrying a perfect fielding percentage at shortstop.

The junior etched her name in the history books in March when she finished her night against Cal 3-for-3 with two RBIs to become the first player in NCAA history to record 14 hits in 14 consecutive at-bats.

Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma Sooners

Though freshman Kendall Wells has been the home run star of the Sooners’ lineup, Garcia is right behind her with 22 bombs on the season.

In a tied game against Georgia, the sophomore turned on an inside pitch to hit the eventual game-winning home run to right field. She then closed out the game with incredible defensive skills, as an unassisted sliding grab and tag of second base forced out the Georgia runner.

Bye bye ✌️



This Gabbie Garcia homer sealed it for the Sooners 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rwVYbpItUN — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 26, 2026

Jessica Oakland, Duke Blue Devils

Though starting the season with an injury, Oakland has become a staple of the Blue Devils' lineup in her first year with the program.

After ripping a three-run blast off Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens to take the upset victory, Oakland proceeded to go 12-for-16 with three doubles, four homers, and 14 RBIs across the week of April 13. She capped off the week going 8-for-8 with three home runs and nine RBIs during a doubleheader at Boston College, allowing Duke to grab its fourth straight series sweep.

Not 1. Not 2. But 3!



Jessica Oakland hits her THIRD home run of the day!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ACCNX / @DukeSOFTBALL pic.twitter.com/unxEtIYOXC — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 18, 2026

Aleena Garcia, UCLA Bruins

Garcia is another player who is fitting in perfectly during her first full season with the program. The redshirt freshman has started every game at shortstop for the Bruins and has landed on the NFCA’s National Freshman of the Year Top 25 list for her success at the plate.

In game two against Big Ten foe Washington, Garcia ripped a two-run shot to center field to give the Bruins the lead and the eventual series clinch.

Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida Gators

Though starting 64 out of 65 games at third base last season, Cahalan has become a star at shortstop in her final year with the Gators. She’s reached base in 49 out of 53 games played in 2026 and is third on the team in batting average and second in RBIs.

🕸️ CAHALAN WEB GEM 🕸️



Our shortstop makes a #SCTop10 leaping grab for the first out in the bottom of the sixth!



📺: SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/SPJMUrIxR3 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 12, 2026

Alongside teammate Jocelyn Erickson, Cahlan has been awarded a Golden Ticket by the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).