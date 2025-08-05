Softball On SI's NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team: Outfield
There have been 25 seasons of NCAA Division I softball this century.
Now, Softball On SI looks to build the All-Quarter-Century team, and we must decide on the best outfielders to represent the last 25 years of the sport.
There are six players from the list below who will make the final roster.
The Softball On SI All-Quarter-Century team will be released in August. If you haven't voted for pitchers, catchers, first base, second base, shortstop, or third base, please do so.
Voting closes on Aug. 7.
Vote for five players below. Continue scrolling for information on each of the players.
Choosing six outfielders to represent 25 years of college softball might be the hardest thing fans have to do. Meanwhile, selecting 48 names might have been tougher.
The list above includes 24 programs from coast-to-coast. From powerhouses like UCLA to Oklahoma to Florida and mid-majors like Louisiana, Southeastern Missouri, Eastern Kentucky, and James Madison.
UCLA sits atop the list with five finalists in Katie Schroeder, Allexis "Chip" Bennett, Maya Brady, Bubba Nickles, and Aaliyah Jordan.
Alabama and Arizona are next with four finalists each. The legendary Olympian Kelly Kretschman, speedster Brittany Rogers, Kayla Braud, and Haylie McCleney played for the Crimson Tide. Caitlin Lowe, Autumn Champion, Brittany Lastrapes, and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza roamed the outfield in Tucson.
Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana each have three finalists. Nicole Barber, Taylor Schlopy, and Megan Wiggins played for the Bulldogs while Francesca Enea, Amanda Lorenz, and Michelle Moultrie repped the Gators. Sarah Fekete, India Chiles, and Kiki Milloy were three of the best to ever play for the Lady Vols. Tiffany Clark, Christi Orgeron, and Aleah Craighton all helped the Ragin' Cajuns to multiple NCAA Tournaments.
Other programs with multiple names on the list above include Oklahoma (Jayda Coleman, Jocelyn Alo, Kristin Vesely), Stanford (Jessica Mendoza, Alissa Haber), Arizona State (Katie Cochran, Morgan Howe), LSU (A.J. Andrews, Aaliyah Andrews), and Michigan (Angela Findlay, Sierra Lawerence).
Lastly, there are the group of inividuals who were one of, if not, the best to ever play in the outfield for their respected programs.
Oli Keohohou of BYU, Kristen Zaleski of Texas State, Rhea Taylor of Mizzou, Janie Takeda of Oregon, Victoria Hayward of Washington, Tiffany Howard of Auburn, Paige Murphy of Eastern Kentucky, Kate Gordon of James Madison, Kate Gordon of James Madison, Rachel Anderson of SEMO, KB Sides of Arkansas, and Addison Barnard of Wichita State.