Red River Rivalry Softball Tickets Skyrocket as OU-Texas Prices Hit Thousands

Interested in getting into the sold-out annual Red River Rivalry series between No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Texas at Red & Charline McCombs Field? It might just be easier to watch the games at home on ESPN.

According to SeatGeek, general admission tickets to the Saturday, April 11 game in Austin are reselling for as low as $23, but a good seat in the 100 level is going for as high as $1,307.

Was curious about the cost of @OU_Softball / @TexasSoftball tickets for tonight.



If you go to Texas softball's page, the event is already sold out and they direct you to SeatGeek.



Look at the cost of some of these tickets...



All I can say is... softball 📈 pic.twitter.com/uPukCEnVoN — Maria Trivelpiece (@M_Trivelpiece) April 10, 2026

It gets even crazier. Sunday’s highest resale ticket is a whopping $3,855 for two tickets on the right field line just behind the visitors' dugout.

Sunday’s highest resale ticket is a whopping $3,855 for two tickets. | SeatGeek

The three-game series is no doubt a must-see. Friday’s game will mark the 93rd time in history the two programs have met, with the Sooners leading all-time 64-28. OU was able to sweep the series at home last season, but can they do it again?

This season’s matchup has a little more force behind it than in past years. The last time the two faced, the Longhorns had the pleasure of knocking OU down a peg at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) on their way to their first-ever national title. The Sooners failed to make it to the finals for the first time since 2018.

As it currently stands, the two are neck-and-neck in Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings and SEC Power Rankings. The outcome of this series is going to make a world of difference in all four major polls on Monday.

Oklahoma is currently on a 30-game winning streak and is hitting .428 as a team. The team improved its home run total to 144 on the season, which is third in NCAA single-season history.

As for the reigning National Champions, they struggled last weekend against No.1 Alabama, losing the series and their previous top spot in the rankings. Though with sluggers like Reese Atwood, Leighann Goode, Katie Stewart, and Kayden Henry in the lineup, don’t be surprised if the offense can rattle OU’s pitching staff.

The Longhorns’ ace Teagan Kavan enters the series with 489 strikeouts and is just 11 away from reaching 500. She’s going to need to be sharp if she wants to take down OU freshman Kendall Wells, who leads the nation in home runs per game with 30 so far this season.

All the action kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2, before continuing on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, and Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.