Texas A&M Softball Defeats Reigning National Champs in Fall Scrimmage, Sets Attendance Record

After going 5-0 this fall, the Texas A&M Aggies capped off a perfect scrimmage season with a victory over in-state rivals and defending NCAA champions, the Texas Longhorns.

In front of 2,425 fans, the 10th-largest crowd in Davis Diamond history, the Aggies blew by the Longhorns, 7-1.

And that's a wrap on Fall Ball! 👋



FINAL: Texas A&M 7, Texas 1 pic.twitter.com/oTvlctrTIc — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) November 7, 2026

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but the Texas A&M bats exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to two two-run homers from KK Dement and Paislie Allen. The action didn’t stop there, as three more runs came in the sixth inning after Allen doubled and Kelsey Mathis tripled.

Mathis scored the game-winning run on a passed ball from the Longhorns.

Allen and Mathis both went 2-for-3, while Darby Burnett was the star on the mound. The freshman grabbed a win after three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out one.

While fall ball may be too early to predict what the 2027 season will look like, the Aggies are not fooling around this offseason. Head coach Trisha Ford picked up seven newbies in the transfer portal, earning a top-five transfer class ranking from D1 Softball (No.5) and Softball America (No. 4).

Joining the Aggies are pitchers Maddy Azua (Texas State) and Nikki Bodeux (Houston), catcher Kennedy Miller (Arkansas), infielders Atalyia Rijo (Arkansas) and Trinitey Spencer (Texas Tech) and outfielders Maddox McKee (LSU) and Jordee Wilkins (Houston).

The transfer class adds experience to the Aggies’ 2027 roster with six seniors or graduates, while strengthening the pitcher, catcher, infield and outfield positions. Four of the newcomers advanced to the NCAA postseason last year, including two who played in the 2026 Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

Additionally, Ford welcomed USA Softball and Chicago Bandits assistant Alex Ibarra to her staff. With previous experience as a pitching coach at Appalachian State for the past two seasons, where he helped develop five All-Sun Belt honorees, he now joins the Aggies’ bullpen.

The Aggies didn’t have the longest run in the 2026 postseason, as the No. 15-seeded team fell to Arizona State, 9-1, in the College Station Regional. They concluded the 2026 campaign with a 38-19 overall record.

As for the Longhorns, they arguably won the transfer portal when they signed the NFCA First-Team All-American, Gold Glove Award winner, ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Defensive Player of the Year from Florida State, Isa Torres.

Head coach Mike White also added Samantha Lincoln from Texas Tech and Samantha Swan from Arizona State, and made coaching staff additions of Rick Fremin and Amber Freeman.

Is a third-straight national championship possible, or is an early loss to an SEC foe telling?