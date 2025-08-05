Why Clemson Softball’s Transfer Class Ranks No.8
In a historic year under head coach John Rittman, the Clemson Tigers held program records in nearly every offensive category, including games played, batting average, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs, total bases, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage.
The Tigers went on to win their first-ever Super Regional game, but just failed to make it to the Women’s College World Series with a loss to Texas.
While Rittman and his staff return a bulk of their young lineup in 2026, they hit the transfer portal hard to fill gaps on the mound and in the lineup to make even more history next season. Their pick-ups landed them No. 8 in Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
Here’s a deep dive into the players who are joining Clemson and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferred In:
- Kiley Channell (FAU)
- Abby Dunning (Boston College)
- Corri Hicks (Oklahoma)
- Sierra Maness (USC Upstate)
Kiley Channell
As a sophomore in 2025 with FAU, Channell had an outstanding year, earning second-team All-AAC honors. She batted .330 with an .851 OPS, 44 RBIs, 59 runs, 14 doubles, two home runs, two triples, and four stolen bases. She led the Owls in doubles with 14 and had a career-best 11-game hitting streak.
In her debut season, the shortstop snagged AAC Rookie of the Year honors after hitting .33 with 19 doubles, 35 RBIs, and an OPS of .897.
Abby Dunning
During her four seasons with the Eagles, Dunning made 62 starts in 93 appearances and allowed 337 hits, 224 runs, 255 walks, 387 strikeouts, and 27 home runs in 412 innings of work. She collected a 3.11 ERA and a 31-33 record.
Seeing just five games for Boston College in 2025, the new opportunity with Clemson should give the veteran more innings. She went just 12 innings and allowed 10 runs, two home runs, 11 walks, and seven strikeouts.
Corri Hicks
In her lone season with the Sooners, Hicks made 24 appearances, hitting .261 with three home runs, eight RBIs, five walks, and put up an on-base slugging percentage of 1.045.
In OU’s postseason run for a fifth straight national title, Hicks went 2-for-4 in the NCAA Tournament with a home run and one base hit.
Upon arrival in Norman, Hicks was used as a catcher and first baseman, but suffered a minor injury during the fall that led to her not seeing much playing time.
Sierra Maness
Maness’s debut season put her name on the college softball map when she collected Big South Freshman of the Year honors after throwing 19 complete games and four shutouts.
Her 2.44 ERA over 163 innings followed her into her sophomore year in 2025 and made for an even better season. She put together a 21-9 record, a 2.23 ERA, and earned three Big South Pitcher of the Week awards.