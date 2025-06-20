Softball On SI

Former OU Softball Catcher Transferring to Clemson

Nicole Reitz

A former Oklahoma Sooner is headed to Clemson.
A former Oklahoma Sooner is headed to Clemson. / Clemson Athletics

A former Oklahoma Sooner is headed to Clemson. Catcher Corri Hicks took to X on Friday afternoon to announce that she’s joining the Tigers.

In her lone season with the Sooners, Hicks made 24 appearances, hitting .261 with three home runs, eight RBIs, five walks, and put up an on-base slugging percentage of 1.045. In OU’s postseason run for a fifth straight national title, Hicks went 2-for-4 in the NCAA Tournament with a home run and one base hit. 

Upon arrival to Norman, Hicks was used as a catcher and first baseman, but suffered a minor injury during the fall that put her behind starting catcher Isabela Emerling, and didn't see as much playing time.

More News: UNC Softball Picks Up Left-Handed Power-Hitter Through Transfer Portal

More News: Former Georgia Softball Infielder Transfers to Texas A&M

More News: Top 6 College Softball Players Still Available in Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/Transfer Portal