Former OU Softball Catcher Transferring to Clemson
A former Oklahoma Sooner is headed to Clemson. Catcher Corri Hicks took to X on Friday afternoon to announce that she’s joining the Tigers.
In her lone season with the Sooners, Hicks made 24 appearances, hitting .261 with three home runs, eight RBIs, five walks, and put up an on-base slugging percentage of 1.045. In OU’s postseason run for a fifth straight national title, Hicks went 2-for-4 in the NCAA Tournament with a home run and one base hit.
Upon arrival to Norman, Hicks was used as a catcher and first baseman, but suffered a minor injury during the fall that put her behind starting catcher Isabela Emerling, and didn't see as much playing time.
More News: UNC Softball Picks Up Left-Handed Power-Hitter Through Transfer Portal
More News: Former Georgia Softball Infielder Transfers to Texas A&M
More News: Top 6 College Softball Players Still Available in Transfer Portal
Published |Modified