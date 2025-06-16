Clemson Softball Adds Pitcher and Infielder Through Transfer Portal
The Clemson Tigers made their first transfer portal moves of the offseason. Former FAU shortstop Kiley Channell and former Boston College ace Abby Dunning are set to join the squad in South Carolina.
Among a young pitching staff, right-handed veteran Dunning is the perfect addition, as she’ll head into her final collegiate season. Though she missed most of the 2025 season due to an injury, her 2024 season was spectacular. Making 28 starts over 33 appearances, she went 14-14 on the season while holding opponents to a .207 batting average. With a career-high 2.46 ERA, she recorded 172 strikeouts, which ranked third in the ACC.
As for Channell, she’ll bring not just talent to the infield, but power at the plate as well. With the Owls, she hit .330, led the team with 14 doubles, scored 34 runs, drove in 44 runs, and hit two home runs in 2025.
While assisting the Owls to a regular season conference championship in 2025, the two-year starter also landed multiple accolades over the career thus far, being named 2024 AAC Rookie of the Year, 2024 AAC All-Rookie, and 2025 AAC Second Team All-Conference. She'll have two years remaining with Clemson.