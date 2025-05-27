Two-Way Star Maddi Rutan Transfers to Tennessee

Softball On SI

Two-way star Maddi Rutan from Eastern Kentucky University announced her commitment via Instagram on Tuesday.
While the Vols are working hard in the postseason, they are working just as hard in the transfer portal.

The 2024 ASUN Pitcher and Freshman of the Year posted a 2.50 ERA, 43 wins, and 385 strikeouts, as well as a .351 batting average, 21 home runs, and 100 RBIs in her two years with EKU.

The Indiana native stepped up massively as a hitter in 2025, going from a .295 batting average her freshman year to a .413 batting average her sophomore year. 

Rutan will join one talented pitching staff in 2026 with Karlyn Pickens and Charli Orsini entering their senior years, Sage Mardjetko entering her junior year, and Erin Nuwer and Peyton Tanner entering their sophomore year.

