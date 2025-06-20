Texas Softball Picks Up Former Arizona Utility Player Via Transfer Portal
After winning its first National Championship, Texas is making major moves in the transfer portal. Former Arizona utility player Kaiah Altmeyer is set to join the Longhorns in 2026 for her final season.
Though Altmeyer is skilled in any position in the outfield, she became Arizona’s starting right fielder halfway through her sophomore season. Across her three years with the Wildcats, she started 173 games, 74 in right field, 18 in left field, 13 in center, and eight as a designated player.
She broke out during her sophomore season, hitting .333 with seven doubles, a triple, and five home runs. In 2025, she ranked fifth in program history for doubles (19) in a single season and led the Big 12 conference in doubles, which landed her on the All-Big 12 second team.
Mike White and his staff frequently stray away from picking up too many players in the transfer portal and rely on their recruiting classes, but with the all-around skills that Altmeyer possesses, she’s tough to pass up on.