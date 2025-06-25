Softball On SI

Texas Softball Snags Former Oklahoma State Utility Player Through Transfer Portal

Nicole Reitz

Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns players chant towards the fans after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 2-1 in game one of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns players chant towards the fans after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 2-1 in game one of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The reigning National Champions continue to add to their stunning roster. Texas announced on X  Wednesday afternoon that former Oklahoma State utility player Taylor Anderson is joining the Longhorns. 

The Texas native appeared in 43 games with five starts at OSU as a freshman in 2024. She hit .250 with a .438 slugging percentage and. a 368 on-base percentage in 16 at-bats. Mighty on the base path for the Cowgirls, she was successful on four of her six stolen base attempts. 

Before college, Anderson was a three-time all-state honoree at Dripping Springs High School, leading the team to multiple district championships. At the travel level, she played with the Lady Dukes under head coach James Lamar and was named All-Central Texas Offensive Player of the Year. 

Anderson will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Longhorns.

More News: 4 Names Cal Softball Should Consider for Head Coaching Position

More News: USA Softball All-Star Showcase to Feature College, AUSL Stars

More News: Texas Softball Picks Up Former Arizona Utility Player Via Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/Transfer Portal