Texas Softball Snags Former Oklahoma State Utility Player Through Transfer Portal
The reigning National Champions continue to add to their stunning roster. Texas announced on X Wednesday afternoon that former Oklahoma State utility player Taylor Anderson is joining the Longhorns.
The Texas native appeared in 43 games with five starts at OSU as a freshman in 2024. She hit .250 with a .438 slugging percentage and. a 368 on-base percentage in 16 at-bats. Mighty on the base path for the Cowgirls, she was successful on four of her six stolen base attempts.
Before college, Anderson was a three-time all-state honoree at Dripping Springs High School, leading the team to multiple district championships. At the travel level, she played with the Lady Dukes under head coach James Lamar and was named All-Central Texas Offensive Player of the Year.
Anderson will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Longhorns.