Florida’s captain, Ava Brown, has given an important update via social media on her availability after sustaining an injury at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., against Cal on Friday.

The junior stretched out to make a play at first base and went down in pain, leading her to be carted off the field.

“Hi Gator Fans! Although this time is upsetting, I’m pleased to inform you that the news on my injury has come back better than anticipated. With that being said, I’m entering a period of recovery and physical therapy in an attempt to return to the field with my teammates this season. I appreciate all of your love and support. Go Gators forever.”

Brown has seen more playing time in the infield and the designated hitter role rather than on the mound this season, as Keagan Rothrock is back after battling several injuries in 2025.

Through 20 games, she’s collected 18 RBIs, 13 runs, and five homers, while throwing 28.1 innings in the circle. As of Friday, she was leading the NCAA in walks at the plate (24) and ranked second in saves in the circle (3).

While the Gators lost their first game of the season to UCLA, they still had a record-breaking weekend offensively.

In the 28-0 win over East Texas A&M, the team set several program records for runs in a single inning (17), runs scored in a game (28), hits (26), and RBIs (28). The offense plated 36 runs with 35 hits, 18 walks, and five home runs on the day, while the pitching staff combined for back-to-back shutouts.

The team then went on to take down Oregon State 21-1 in five innings. They finished their five-game trip to California with a 4-1 record, scoring a combined 76 runs with 86 hits, 15 home runs, 16 doubles, and 28 walks. As a team, the Gators hit .515 on the weekend.

It’s tough to say how much higher those numbers would have looked if Brown were in the lineup.

Without Brown for the time being, it will be vital that Rothrock stays healthy to keep the No. 8 Gators alive. Head coach Tim Walton admitted before the season began that she is regularly on the injury report. As of now, she collected her 60th career win against the Beavers and is on her way to climbing the all-time program career win chart.

