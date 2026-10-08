Oklahoma District Administrator Removed From Position After Controversy-Filled Summer

After a controversy-filled summer, the Southwest Region has made another personnel move as Oklahoma District Administrator Mindy Abbott was removed from her position.

Abbott was removed from her position by a unanimous vote on Wednesday and the Tulsa National charter is currently under review by the charter committee, sources who were in attendance told Softball On SI.

The removal of Abbott comes just weeks after Southwest Region Director Blaine Whitmire parted way with Little League International.

During the 2026 summer, both the Tulsa National softball and baseball programs were disqualified from their respective Regional tournaments after multiple protests were filed by competitors.

The softball team was disqualified when the Little League International Tournament Committee “determined that the adult volunteers and parents did not provide sufficient documentation to verify that all players are eligible to participate in the International Tournament based on either their school enrollment or bona fide habitation within the league’s official boundaries.”

The baseball program was disqualified after multiple protests challenged the validity of the team’s roster and the use of one specific player. It was confirmed by Oklahoma District Administrator Mindy Abbott and the court that the ineligible player’s father registered the younger sister as a 7-year-old in the Challenger Division.

This is a developing story. More to come...