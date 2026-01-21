USA Softball, ESPN Drop Shocking Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Preseason college softball rankings have been revealed by several publications over the last week, and ESPN’s/USA Softball’s might be the most intense, with the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders tying for the No.1 spot.

The poll is voted on by coaching representatives from each Division I Conference in the 10 USA Softball Regions, as well as members of national and local media who consistently cover DI softball across the country.

Check out the rest of the list and how many points each team received from voters.

Preseason Top 10 Poll

T1. Texas (611 points)

T1. Texas Tech (611 points)

3. Oklahoma (564 points)

4. Tennessee (552 points)

5. Oregon (463 points)

6. Florida (457 points)

7. Florida State (450 points)

8. Arkansas (413 points)

9. Nebraska (411 points)

10. UCLA (407 points)

𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟐𝟓 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 🔥⤵️



Take a look at the 2026 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 @espn + #USASoftball Collegiate 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟮𝟱 👀



𝙁𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 → https://t.co/M69KJnWbCS pic.twitter.com/WifAvaxalJ — USA Softball (@USASoftball) January 20, 2026

Key Takeaways

Across several polls, these two Women’s College World Series (WCWS) rivals are going neck-and-neck. Though the Longhorns took the title in 2025, the Red Raiders spent the offseason grabbing the best of the best out of the transfer portal. All the pressure is on head coach Gerry Glasco and his squad to go the distance in 2026 with the help of ace NiJaree Canady, who heads into her final collegiate season. Is it possible for the Longhorns to repeat, or will the Red Raiders get revenge?

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Unlike Softball America, Nebraska ranks within the top 10. They were one out away from returning to the Women’s College World Series, but fell short to Tennessee twice in Knoxville. The Huskers ended the season with a 43-15 record, which was the team’s best winning percentage since 2006. They are no doubt aiming for more in 2026 behind ace Jordy Frahm, who also enters her senior year.

In her first full season with the team after battling an injury, Frahm became the first player in program history to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season, and just the fifth DI player all-time to record 20 wins and 20 home runs in a season.

At the plate, she set numerous program records, including single-season home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

Florida Gators

The Gators rank relatively high compared to Softball America’s poll. Throughout most of the 2025 regular season, Tim Walton’s crew was favored to be postseason heroes, if not champions.

While they put up a 48-win season and the program’s 13th trip to the WCWS, they fell to Tennessee in a messy 11-3 elimination game. The Gators graduated three All-Americans, but now return 10 players and welcome five freshmen who are expected to heavily bolster the 2026 lineup. 2025 NFCA First Team All-American and NFCA Freshman of the Year Taylor Shumaker, 2025 and 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner Jocelyn Erickson, and 2024 NFCA All-American Third Team Keagan Rothrock highlight Florida's returners.

Throughout the NCAA Division I Softball regular season, ESPN/USA Softball will continue releasing a weekly Top 25 poll each Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Recommended Links