WBSC Women's Softball World Cup: Canada, Chinese Taipei, Australia Clinch Playoff Spots

After three days of play at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women's Softball World Cup in Prague, Czech Republic, No. 4 Canada, No. 5 Chinese Taipei, and No. 11 Australia have grabbed spots in the playoff round.

Here are the results after day three.

No. 5 Chinese Taipei 8, No. 10 Czechia 1

Four innings were all Chinese Taipei needed to secure the win and advance.

After Chi-Yinh Li walked and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, Chinese Taipei went on to extend the lead to 7-0 in the third. Ting-En Chiang, Yi-Fan Ho, and Hsuan Liu all added RBIs off Czechia pitcher Anna Zoulova.

Hsia-Ai Ke pitched three scoreless innings for Chinese Taipei before Ya-Ting Tu came in for relief. She allowed just one RBI to allow Czechia’s lone run of the day.

👉🥎 Strikeout looking! Chinese Taipei's Hsia-Ai Ke keeps Czechia off the board.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/FDX2cgO5qa — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 18, 2026

No. 11 Australia 5, No. 14 Cuba 1

Cuba initially got hold of Australia’s ace Ellen Roberts in the first inning when Leannelys Zayas singled a run in, and a defensive error allowed an extra base.

Australia’s offense made up for it right away, though. Mya Geros tied the game with a bases-loaded RBI single against Cuba’s Anisley Lopez. Olivia Elliott then put Australia ahead with a two-out, two-RBI single through the left side.

🇦🇺 What a doubleheader performance from Olivia Elliott: 5-for-7 with a home run, 4 RBI and 3 runs scored!

😎 A no-brainer Player of the Day selection.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/tPDOXikE69 — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 18, 2026

Australia added another insurance run in the seventh inning with a solo home run from Shaylan Whatman. Roberts finished the complete game outing, allowing just five hits and collected five strikeouts.

No. 11 Australia 6, No. 9 Italy 4

Australia made quick work of Italy’s pitcher Laura Bigatton. With Olivia Elliott on base, Shaylan Whatman’s RBI single put them on the board first. Chelsea Robinson added an RBI double of her own to extend the lead to 2-0.

Italy then got hold of Australia’s starter Kaia Parnaby. Marta Gasparotto reached on a leadoff double and scored on Giulia Koutsoyanopulo's RBI single.

Australia volleyed back again, adding three RBIs, plus an insurance run when Elliott ripped a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.

✌️🥎 Great play to turn two! Australia's shortstop Mya Geros scoops the grounder, steps on second and completes the Double Play with a strong throw. #SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/ixsZMYIsem — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 18, 2026

In one last chance for Italy, Isabella Dayton made it a three-run game with an RBI double to center field, but the rest of the offense failed to score again.

No. 4 Canada 7, No. 14 Cuba 0

Fourteen hits from Canada ended the matchup in five innings.

💣🥎 Game of Inches even for a Long Ball! Logan Forman goes deep to left field for Canada, while Lisaidy Samon Rojas just misses the home run robbery.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/RwyRiDQ4R7 — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 18, 2026

Emma Entzminger started things off with an inside-the-park home run, while Callum Maskill delivered a two-RBI double, and Logan Forman put up a two-run home run.

Sara Groenewegen threw three scoreless innings for Canada, while Morgan Rackel struck out five of the final six batters she faced.

The WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage is played across the world in various locations, including Prague, Czechia, Lima, Peru, and Oklahoma City, Okla.

One Olympic berth will be available for the top-ranked team at the Finals in Redcliffe, Australia, in April 2027.

A total of 57 games will be held during the Group Stage . Group Prague will take place until June 20 at the Stadium of Joudrs.

The round robin will run through June 19, with the playoffs scheduled for June 20. Since Australia is hosting the Finals, they already qualify, but should they fail to finish in the top two of the group, they will be given a wild card spot.

June 19:

No. 9 Italy vs. No. 14 Cuba

No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No. 11 Australia

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 10 Czechia