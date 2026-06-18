WBSC Women's Softball World Cup: Czech Republic, Canada, Chinese Taipei Remain Undefeated After Day 2

Through two days of play at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women's Softball World Cup in Prague, Czech Republic, Canada and Chinese Taipei remain undefeated, while Italy and Czechia grabbed their first wins.

Here are the results after day two.

No. 9 Italy 10, No. 10 Czechia, 2

RBIs from Isabella Dayton, Laura Vigna, Mackenzie Barbara, plus a solo home run from Erika Piancastelli, highlighted the scoring for Italy.

Dayton was also crucial on defense, as she robbed Czechia of a grand slam with an outstanding catch in center field.

💪🥎 Just incredible!!! Italy's Isabella Dayton makes the most impressive, while also crucial play at the center field fence to keep the ball from going out to deny the grand slam#SoftballWorldCupW #RoadToLA28 pic.twitter.com/CGBig08zHl — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 17, 2026

In the circle, Christina Toniolo threw a complete game with six strikeouts. The only runs for Czechia came from defensive errors, costing two runs to cross the plate.

🇮🇹 Christina Toniolo delivered a dominant performance to lead Italy to a key victory over host Czechia on Day 2 of the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Prague#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/2kyzTuMO3t — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 18, 2026

No. 4 Canada 7, No. 11 Australia 1

Canada only needed the first inning to get the job done.

Australia’s pitcher Ellen Roberts struggled to record an out, allowing Canada to be up by three. Stephanie Trzcisnki then came in for relief, but Canda’s Logan Forman ripped a two-run homer to bring the score to 7-0.

💣🥎 That was crushed! Canada's Logan Forman sends it over the cameras in center field for a long two-run home run.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/IPNJAw95LF — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 17, 2026

Megan Bodrug allowed Australia one unearned run on the mound across six innings, before Morgan Reimer came in to close in the seventh.

No. 5 Chinese Taipei 9, No. 9 Italy 0

Three home runs from Feng-Chen Lin, Chia-Yi Chen, and Hsuan Liu led Chinese Taipei to win in six innings.

After Italy's starting pitcher Julianna Verni walked the leadoff hitter on four pitches, Lin homered to center field, then Chen added a two-out two-run homer to extend the lead to 4-0. Lin added another RBI, while Liu capped off the four-run sixth inning with a two-run shot to win the game early.

😤 A key 3-RBI performance by Feng-Chen Lin led Chinese Taipei past Italy, earning her Player of the Day honours at the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Prague.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/atD29E8TF4 — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 17, 2026

Elisa Cecchett's double in the bottom of the first was the only hit Italy managed to get off ace Hsia-Ai Ke.

No. 10 Czechia 8, No. 14 Cuba 0

The hosts scored in every inning to grab the shutout win in five innings.

Barbora Saviola, Veronika Klimplova, Michaela Smejkal Peckova, Gabriela Slaba, and Andela Kopecka all collected RBIs, while pitchers Katerina Kindermannova and Anna Zoulova combined for the shutout victory.

💪🥎 Czechia working on the Shutout. Katerina Kindermannova with the swinging strikeout, as she deals in the pitcher's circle.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/I1KyftheDj — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 17, 2026

The WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage is played across the world in various locations, including Prague, Czechia, Lima, Peru, and Oklahoma City, Okla.

One Olympic berth will be available for the top-ranked team at the Finals in Redcliffe, Australia, in April 2027.

A total of 57 games will be held during the Group Stage. Group Prague will take place until June 20 at the Stadium of Joudrs.

The round robin will run through June 19, with the playoffs scheduled for June 20. Since Australia is hosting the Finals, they already qualify, but should they fail to finish in the top two of the group, they will be given a wild card spot.

June 18:

No. 14 Cuba vs. No. 4 Canada

No.9 Italy vs. No. 11 Australia

No. 11 Australia vs. No. 14 Cuba

No. 10 Czechia vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei





June 19:

No.9 Italy vs. No. 14 Cuba

No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No. 11 Australia

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 10 Czechia