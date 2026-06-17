WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Opens with Wins from Canada, Australia, Chinese Taipei

The road to claiming a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has begun.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women's Softball World Cup opened up in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, and several countries came out slugging for major victories.

Here are the results after day one.

No. 5 Chinese Taiepi 12, No. 14 Cuba 3

Cuba took advantage in the first inning to get on board, but a lengthy rain delay halted its momentum. Chinese Taipei fired back after the delay with the longball, scoring five runs in the second inning, followed by five more in the fourth to run-rule.

Chin-Ying Lin and Chia-Wen Shen recorded homers, while Yi-Hsuan Su had an RBI.

💣🥎 Chinese Taipei on fire shortly before midnight in Prague. Chia-Wen Shen with the home run to blow the score wide open.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/0uBpc8tZJy — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 16, 2026

No.11 Australia 7, No. 10 Czechia 1

The hosts of the 2027 Women’s World Softball Cup championship had no problem making a statement on opening day.

Kandra Lamb struck out seven batters, while Shaylan Whatman ripped a two-run home run and Tamieka Whitefield went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Lamb threw 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts before Kaia Parnaby came in for relief, dishing four strikeouts herself.

💣🥎 And its gone. Shaylan Whatman gives Australia the lead back with a home run to left center field.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/dlzgmtqkWd — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 16, 2026

No. 4 Canada 11, No. 9 Italy 10

In a three-hour extra-inning matchup, Canada was able to come out on top over Italy after both teams combined for 26 hits and four homers against six pitchers.

Italy got ahead first, but Canada took the 8-5 lead in the seventh inning when Erika Polidori and Larissa Franklin ripped home runs off Laura Bigatton and Ilaria Cacciamani.

🇨🇦 After an outstanding 3-for-4 performance that included a home run, Larissa Franklin is the Player of the Day at the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Prague!#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/Ii56cDCCaB — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 16, 2026

With fight still left, Italy’s Mackenzie Barbara and Bella Cimino homered off of Sara Groenewegen to tie the game at eight. Isabella Dayton was then able to give Italy the lead in the top of the eighth inning when she managed to rip a two-RBI single off of Morgan Reimer.

In one last opportunity, Canada scored three runs to walk it off. After Kianna Hones singled, Kelsey Harshman tied the game with a sacrifice fly. With bases loaded and two outs, Janet Leung bunted to Cacciamani, and she couldn’t make the out.

The WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage is played across the world in various locations, including Prague, Czechia, Lima, Peru, and Oklahoma City, Okla.

One Olympic berth will be available for the top-ranked team at the Finals in Redcliffe, Australia, in April 2027.

A total of 57 games will be held during the Group Stage. Group Prague will take place until June 20 at the Stadium of Joudrs.

June 17:

No. 14 Cuba vs. No. 10 Czechia

No. 11 Australia vs. No. 4 Canada

No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No.9 Italy

No. 10 Czechia vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei

June 19:

No.9 Italy vs. No. 4 Canada

No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No. 11 Australia

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 10 Czechia

The round robin will run through June 19, with the playoffs scheduled for June 20. Since Australia is hosting the Finals, they already qualify, but should they fail to finish in the top two of the group, they will be given a wild card spot.