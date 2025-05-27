Softball On SI

LSU Softball Adds Pitcher Cece Cellura, Shortstop Kylee Edwards

Nicole Reitz

LSU adds pitcher Cece Cellura and shortstop Kylee Edwards to its roster.
LSU adds pitcher Cece Cellura and shortstop Kylee Edwards to its roster. / LSU Athletics

Following a disappointing loss in Regionals to Southeastern Louisiana, the LSU Tigers are strengthening their roster in the offseason.

Announcements on X from San Diego State pitcher Cece Cellura and Mississippi State shortstop Kylee Edwards have solidified that good things are on the way to Baton Rouge next season. 

As a junior, Cellura was the star of the circle for the Aztecs. With a 19-9 record, three saves, and a 2.28 ERA over 153.2 innings, she was a four-time Mountain West Pitcher of the Week between 2024 and 2025. 

The junior shortstop, Edwards, started more than 100 games for the Bulldogs and was named No. 11 on Softball America’s shortstop list in April. She owns a .280 career batting average with 14 home runs, 17 doubles, 60 RBIs, and 59 runs scored. Edwards, alongside Avery Hodge, will make for a very strong middle infield. 

Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

