Former OU Softball Outfielder Transfers to Texas A&M
The Aggies have picked up a powerful outfielder and hitter. Former Oklahoma Sooner Maya Bland announced on Instagram that she is transferring to Texas A&M.
The incoming junior was primarily used under Patty Gasso as a pinch runner, but she had clutch moments at the plate when given the opportunity. One outstanding moment of the 2025 season was when she hit a game-winning three-run homer at Devon Park against rival Oklahoma State.
This season, she hit .250 over seven starts and 32 games, scoring 18 runs while homering three times. She didn’t make her first career start until February, but went on to hit her first career home run against Marshall in March.
With Texas A&M coming off a fairly successful season, Bland should experience more playing time in 2026.