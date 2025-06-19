Texas Tech Softball Snags Former C-USA Player of the Year via Transfer Portal
Texas Tech has added its sixth transfer of the offseason. Former New Mexico State pitcher and utility player Desirae Spearman announced on X that she is going back to her home state to finish her last two seasons with the Red Raiders.
The former Conference USA (C-USA) Player of the Year started in 51 games during the 2025 season and set a program record with a .430 batting average and a .583 OPS, which led the conference by over .240 points.
In the circle, Spearman tossed 114.2 innings across 27 appearances with a team-high 21 starts. She held a 3.54 ERA and a .221 opponent batting average to pace the Aggies in both metrics. She tossed 118 strikeouts to rank fifth in the conference to tally 46.5% of the team’s strikeouts and the most by an Aggie in a single season since 2019.
As a freshman, she belted 16 home runs, which tied for the most in the conference, and 43 RBIs, which tied for the most at New Mexico State, batting .366. Dominant in the circle as well, she tallied an 8-4 record with a 3.15 ERA and 75 strikeouts, which led her to grab C-USA Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year honors.
With the Red Raiders bringing so much talent in, Spearman's bat and excellence in the circle will fit right into this powerful 2026 roster.