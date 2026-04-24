PSL’s Atlanta Smoke Team Owner Set to Retire with MLB's Cincinnati Reds

Before gearing up for the Professional Softball League’s (PSL) debut in June with the Atlanta Smoke, co-owner Brandon Phillips will sign a one-day contract with the Cincinnati Reds and officially retire on Saturday, April 25.

Red 4 Life.



Brandon Phillips will sign a one-day contract on April 25 and retire a Cincinnati Red! pic.twitter.com/xq4G9WvGpR — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 22, 2026

The former Reds second baseman, along with right-handed pitcher Aaron Harang, outfielder Reggie Sanders, and manager Lou Piniella, has been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Class of 2026, and will be honored with an induction ceremony before Saturday’s game against Detroit.

While accepting this incredible honor, Phillips has had all eyes on the softball world, and didn’t dwell on his own achievements, according to his wife and Smoke co-owner, Jade Cargill. The Smoke became a dynasty with Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) League championship wins in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Phillips' team, previously known as the Texas Smoke, officially joined the new PSL in December and is focused on a four-peat, with NCAA stars like Janae Jefferson, Kiki Milloy, and Jala Wright.

"He was acting all cool at first, because we've been so invested in women's softball,” Cargill told Cincinnati Reds Talk. “We have a professional softball team, Atlanta Smoke. Everybody should come out and watch us. We're killing things right now, but we've been so invested in that. So when he got the call... I don't think it [really] hit him."

Across 11 seasons with the Reds, Phillips made quite an impact on the franchise. He holds the modern-day record for career hits (1,174), doubles (311), home runs (191), and RBIs (851) by a second baseman. He’s a three-time National League All-Star, a four-time Rawlings Gold Glove Winner, and a Silver Slugger Award winner. Phillips also put together the third 30/30 season in Reds' history and the first by a Reds’ second baseman.

“Brandon Phillips was an incredible baseball player. He brought a style and personality that Reds fans absolutely loved,” Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini said in a statement. “He was a cornerstone of our club and one of the most dynamic players in the game. The connection he built with this city was real, and retiring him as a Red is our chance to honor that unforgettable relationship.”

Each team will have a roster of 20 standouts, and play will commence in June 2026, just shortly after the NCAA Women’s College World Series completes. The PSL’s full 2026 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Fans will even be able to view PSL games from home. Broadcast exclusively on All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), games are set to be on major platforms like Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, and DirecTV, according to the AWSN CEO, George Chung.

Teams To Join the PSL

Atlanta Smoke (Atlanta, Ga.)

Chattanooga Chill (Chattanooga Tenn.)

Florida Breeze (Tampa Bay, Fla.)

Florida Heat (Viera, Fla.)

Flordiba Vibe (Bradenton, Fla.)

KC Diamonds (Kansas City, Mo.)

New York Rise (New York, N.Y.)