WWE Star Jade Cargill Shares Brandon Phillips’ True Feelings About Cincinnati Reds

It's been a busy couple of weeks for Brandon Phillips and his family.

The former Gold Glove second baseman is set to enter the Reds Hall of Fame this weekend, headlining a 2026 class that has Cincinnati-area millennials feel every bit of their age.

Phillips played 11 seasons for the Reds after he was acquired from Cleveland in April 2006 in exchange for minor league pitcher Jeff Stevens. Phillips earned three All-Star selections, four Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger during his tenure with the ball club, and he was without question one of the most dynamic and elite defensive players in modern baseball history.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) reacts after hitting a deep fly ball in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 12, 2016, at Great American Ball Park. | The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of his induction Saturday afternoon, Phillips will sign a ceremonial one-day contract and officially retire as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. A moment that his wife, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, told Cincinnati Reds Talk would mean everything to him.

"He's worked so hard," Cargill said. "He loves the Cincinnati Reds. He always wanted to be a Red for life. So, we're excited to go back to Cincinnati."

It was just this past Sunday night when Cargill stood under her own well-deserved spotlight when she defended the WWE Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42 inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

While she ultimately came out on the losing end of that bout, Cargill was all smiles the following morning as she sat underneath the scorching Nevada sun outside the Fontainebleau hotel and spoke to us about her husband's big weekend.

She recalled his reaction the day that he found out he'd soon be honored alongside pitcher Aaron Harang, outfielder Reggie Sanders and World Series winning manager Lou Piniella.

"He was acting all cool at first, because we've been so invested in women's softball. We have a professional softball team, Atlanta Smoke. Everybody should come out and watch us. We're killing things right now, but so we've been so invested in that. So when he got the call... I don't think it [really] hit him."



Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) singles in the bottom of the fifth inning against the New York Mets on Sept. 24, 2015, at Great American Ball Park. | The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phillips last played in the big leagues back in 2018 as a member of the Boston Red Sox. One of three stops after his days in Cincinnati came to an end, that also included the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels.



He's remained incredibly committed to the game ever since, and much like his Hall of Fame induction, Cargill says retirement itself still hasn't quite hit Phillips.

"He can still play. He goes to the batting cages. He still goes out [in the field], because he just loves it. And it's something that's always been a part of his life," Cargill said. "He still practices with the girls and stuff like that. Just to show them the difference between MLB and the women's softball. He's very passionate about it."

The Reds are back home against the Detroit Tigers tonight as Andrew Abbott (0-2; 5.84) goes up against Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.30).

Broadcaster Jim Day will host a postgame Q&A with Brandon Phillips at Great American Ball Park, where fans will hear from the man himself about how much his induction and retiring as a Red means to him. Cargill expects the moment to finally hit her husband at some point over the next couple of days.

"He's ecstatic. He's happy about it. He doesn't cry, but I think he's gonna cry."

All four members of the 2026 Hall of Fame Class will be on the field Saturday night. An induction ceremony will take place prior to first pitch against the Tigers, which is scheduled for 7:15pm.