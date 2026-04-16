Texas A&M Softball Set to Host 2026 AUSL Championship Series

Professional softball is coming to College Station.

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) announced on Thursday that the 2026 AUSL Championship and the league’s play-in game will be held at Texas A&M University at Davis Diamond, July 23-26.

BREAKING NEWS: The 2026 AUSL Championship, along with the league’s play-in game, will be held at Texas A&M University in College Station at Davis Diamond 🏟️@AggieSoftball



Read more: https://t.co/mpniP9TPuH pic.twitter.com/SD7Cpo615x — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 16, 2026

The city’s premier softball facilities, strong Texas A&M fanbase, and ability to host championship-level events sealed the deal for the league to choose Aggieland as the host.

"What an honor to be selected to host the AUSL Championship Series," Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford said in a press release. "I want to thank our administration and everyone who put so much time and effort into this, along with AUSL and their organization, to bring high-level professional softball here to Davis Diamond. We are truly excited to open our doors this summer and give this community the opportunity to witness the best players in the game competing for a championship."

The Aggies and College Station have been a staple in college softball over the past few years, especially after Ford’s crew went into the NCAA Tournament with the No.1 overall seed in 2025. Currently ranked No.11 in Softball America’s Rankings, Texas A&M fans may have several opportunities to witness the best of the sport in the coming months, with the Aggies potentially hosting a Regional and now hosting AUSL history.

As the AUSL capped off a successful inaugural season in 2025, this year features two new teams and debuts city-based locations for all six teams. The playoff format is expanding as well, to include a play-in game between the second and third-ranked teams, while the top-performing team earns a bye into the best-of-three AUSL Championship.

The play-in game will take place on Thursday, July 23, with the championship beginning on Saturday, July 23. Additionally, Davis Diamond will make more history as Game 1 of the championship will air nationally on ABC, marking the first professional softball game ever to be broadcast on network television.

"Texas A&M hosting the AUSL Championship Series this season is next level, former Aggie and current Cascade infielder Tori Vidales said in a press release. “The players get to experience Davis Diamond, one of the best stadiums in the country, and the fans will get a front-row seat to professional softball. Potentially leading the Cascade to a championship right where my story began would mean everything to me."

Tickets for the AUSL Championship Series will go on presale for 24 hours for AUSL season ticket holders beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. CT.

The AUSL season begins on June 9, shortly after the NCAA softball season crowns a national champion.