Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Named Commissioner of Professional Softball League

After a successful first year combining five previously independent softball teams from around the country into one league, the Professional Softball League (PSL) wants to keep soaring.

In order to grow the league and enter a new phase of competition, the league officially named two-time Olympic softball gold medalist, National Softball Hall of Famer, and longtime ESPN analyst Michele Smith as commissioner.

Please welcome a true trailblazer of women’s softball to the Professional Softball League as the @espn and 2-time gold @USASoftball medal Olympian has officially been named the league Commissioner. The PSL is proud to have such a leader to guide the PSL for years to come! pic.twitter.com/I0Iy9Il9Rr — ProSoftballLeague (@prosbleague) November 13, 2026

As one of softball’s most accomplished and recognizable figures, Smith’s experience and leadership make her uniquely suited for this role.

“Michele understands this sport from every angle,” Quint Studer, chairman and CEO of Community Sports Partners (CSP), a strategic ownership and operating partner of the league, said in a press release. “She knows what players need to succeed, she knows how to connect with fans, and she has spent much of her career helping to grow the game. And she cares deeply about the athletes and communities this league will serve.”

The two-way player spent her college career with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls from 1986 to 1989, where she compiled a career record of 82-20 with 600 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.75. At the plate, she hit .343 with 15 home runs and 87 RBIs.

She was part of the first two United States Olympic teams to win gold in softball in 1996 and 2000. Smith hit a combined .125, but she was dominant on the mound, posting a 2-2 career record and a 0.50 ERA over 41.2 innings pitched.

She went on to join the inaugural Women's Professional Fastpitch League, where she was the No. 2 overall pick in 1996, and played professionally in Japan for 16 seasons, earning eight league championships and eight MVP awards.

Smith retired from competition shortly after the 2000 Olympic Games, but has continued as ESPN's lead college softball color analyst since she took the role in 1998. Her voice is an integral part of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) year after year.

In fact, she’s been an advocate for the PSL since its earliest days. Before the Florida Vibe joined the PSL and was part of Fastpitch United, Smith briefly came out of retirement for an exhibition game against the Florida Gators. While signed to a one-day contract with the Vibe, Smith came out of the bullpen like she never left and struck out the leadoff batter.

There’s no doubt she’s passionate about creating opportunities for the next generation and will continue being an advocate for women’s athletic careers.

“Softball has given me so much throughout my life, and I’ve seen firsthand what this sport can mean to athletes, families, and communities,” Smith said in a press release. “I’m excited about the opportunity to help build a league where talented women can continue competing at the highest level, where fans can connect with these incredible athletes, and where young girls can see a future for themselves in professional softball. The PSL has an opportunity to build something special, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

🌟🇺🇸 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒆 𝑺𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒉



2x Olympic gold medalist & National Hall of Famer — Smith’s legendary career is a blueprint for greatness, inspiring athletes everywhere.#LegendsOfTheGame | #USASoftball pic.twitter.com/M6BnuwhU5X — USA Softball (@USASoftball) March 5, 2026

Smith's Career Highlights

Member of the National Softball Hall of Fame

1999 Pan American Games Gold Medalist – Posted 4-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts

1997 Superball Gold Medalist

1995 Pan American Games Gold Medalist – Went 3-0 with a .36 ERA; hit .426 with three in-the-park home runs, 14 RBI and five runs scored

1995 Superball Gold Medalist

1993 Intercontinental Cup Gold Medalist

1992 Women’s World Challenger Cup Gold Medalist

2002 World Championship Gold Medalist

1998 World Championship Gold Medalist – Went 2-0 with 0.00 ERA and 36 strikeouts

1994 World Championship Gold Medalist – Went 2-0 with 0.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts

Smith joins the PSL as the league expands. The league’s inaugural season featured the Atlanta Smoke, Florida Breeze, Florida Vibe, Kansas City Diamonds, and the New York Rise. The Breeze and Rise will not return in 2027, but the Smoke, Vibe, and Diamonds will return. Three teams now join: the Birmingham Iron, St. Louis Gateway Gold, and the Knoxville Miracle.

The 2027 season will feature a 40-game schedule, with the PSL Championship to follow at the end of the summer. Each team will have the freedom to build its own identity and fan base while creating community partnerships. The PSL will support each team through media, marketing, and league operations.

One of Smith’s jobs as commissioner will be to help the PSL’s growth and bring the six independently owned teams together under a unified league structure. Working with team owners, she will help establish shared standards; strengthen operations and support players; and build relationships with fans, sponsors, and communities.

In addition to those goals, Smith will help teams build fan bases and sponsorships, while deepening their connections in their local communities.

While no schedule or broadcast information is available for the 2027 season yet, 2026 games were broadcast exclusively on All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), with games on major platforms like Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, and DirecTV. The Atlanta Smoke is the reigning national champion of the PSL, having captured its fourth straight championship (three with the now-defunct Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPS) league from 2023 to 2025).