One of the biggest rivalries in softball has met once again, as No. 1 Japan and No. 2 United States opened the Japan All-Star Series on Thursday, and of course, it was nothing but dramatic.

In extra innings, the U.S. managed to score five runs in the top of the 11th to defeat Japan 11-7 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Patty Gasso’s squad collected 14 hits, including four home runs. Skylar Wallace went 3-for-6, while Alyssa Brito homered, doubled, and drove in three runs. Kendall Wells grabbed two hits, two RBIs, and scored three runs.

How it Happened

In the first inning, Japan looked to be the better team. They scored twice in the first inning due to Ayane Nakagawa’s RBI double and Yui Nakamizo’s run-scoring single. Japan then extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning, scoring on a double-steal.

Late in the sixth inning, the U.S. built momentum. Brito opened the inning with a solo shot, and a throwing error from Japan put two more runners on. With opportunity on the line, Jocelyn Erickson ripped a three-run homer to grab the lead.

EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD 🦅🔥



🚀 @joceyerickson comes through with a three-run blast to put the U.S. ahead, 4-3! pic.twitter.com/FXPC5cYVfm — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) November 19, 2026

The hype was stolen quickly from the U.S. when Japan’s Mayu Okawa singled home Kyoko Ishikawa to force extra innings with two outs in the seventh. A pitcher’s duel commenced from there, and it wasn’t until the 10th inning that Janae Jefferson launched a two-run homer to regain the lead.

CLUTCH ‼️



The U.S. is back on top thanks to a two-run homer from @JanaeJefferson4 🔥



Top of 10 | 🇺🇸 6 🇯🇵 4 pic.twitter.com/4feS5J1hPM — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) November 19, 2026

Japan battled back again in one last effort as Okawa delivered another RBI single and Risa Kawamura followed with a sacrifice fly to tie at 6-6. The U.S. managed to rally in the 11th when Maya Brady singled, and Wallace drove in the go-ahead run. Brito added insurance with a two-run double before Wells yanked a two-run homer.

Top of 11 | @Wallace2Skylar cashes in the run on second to regain the lead, 7-6! pic.twitter.com/eavNQ0ITAi — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) November 19, 2026

Crushed it. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/yL4aas9DLO — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) November 19, 2026

Megan Faraimo earned the victory with four strikeouts in two innings of relief. Karlyn Pickens started the game, throwing four innings and allowing two runs while striking out six. Kenzie Brown contributed five innings with seven strikeouts.

Miu Goto took the loss after pitching 8.2 innings and recording 14 strikeouts.

What’s at Stake at the Japan All-Star Series

Japan and the U.S. have gone back and forth quite a bit in softball, meeting in World Cup, Olympics, and All-Star series finals, with Japan often coming out resilient. While Japan defeated the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the gold medal and remains No. 1 in the world, the United States has been on the rise over the last few years.

In the semifinals of the 2025 WBSC World Games, the U.S. beat Japan by one run to advance and eventually won gold over Chinese Taipei. Most recently, the U.S. defeated Japan at home in Oklahoma City for gold in the USA International Cup.

While this Japan All-Star Series doesn’t count toward the run for Olympic qualification, bragging rights are certainly on the line. The Japan All-Star Series was created in 2016 and saw over 31,000 fans pack the Tokyo Dome, while 2017 saw 15,000 fans in the stands at Yokohama Stadium.

Next Up

Japan and the U.S. will be back on the field on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. CT at Okinawa Cellular Stadium, marking the first-ever senior women’s international softball event hosted at the park. Fans can watch live on USA Softball’s YouTube channel.