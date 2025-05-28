All-Sun Belt Second Team Pitcher Alyssa Faircloth Transfers to Mississippi State
Former Troy pitcher Alyssa Faircloth announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she is joining the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The 2025 All-Sun Belt Second Team selection owns a career 3.33 ERA with 23 wins, a .223 opponent batting average, and 197 strikeouts in 208.1 innings of work. Faircloth joined the portal at the conclusion of the season when Troy fell short to James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
As ace Raelin Chaffin graduates, there’s plenty of room for Mississippi State to produce its next star. With two years left of eligibility, Faircloth joins quite the pitching staff alongside Josey Marron and Delainey Everett.
