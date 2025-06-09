UConn Softball: Sisters Grace and Hope Jenkins Enter Transfer Portal
Twin sisters Grace and Hope Jenkins from UConn have both entered the transfer portal according to their posts made on X.
Grace, the standout catcher, had an exceptional year at the plate, surpassing multiple single-season program records, including home runs, doubles RBIs, walks, and total bases. Her 19 home runs, 19 doubles, 64 RBIs, and .888 slugging percentage were all conference-leading statistics, which granted her Big East Player of the Year.
Behind the plate, she was just as successful, posting a .990 fielding percentage, making 183 putouts with 13 assists.
Hope, the two-way player, appeared in 36 games with 33 starts in 2025. She recorded 23 hits, nine doubles, and five home runs, with 22 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. She made 33 appearances in the circle with 11 starts with an 11-3 record and a 4.00 ERA.
Both Grace and Hope will have one year of eligibility remaining as they enter their senior year.
