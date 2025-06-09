Florida Softball Picks Up SEC Catcher and Outfielder Via Transfer Portal
The Florida Gators are adding to their lineup. Former Mississippi State catcher and outfielder, Ella Wesolowski announced on X on Monday that she is headed to Gainesville next season.
Wesolowski played in 40 games during her sophomore season with the Bulldogs, starting 23 between catcher, right field, and designated player. She batted .253 and ranked third among all Power Four catchers with three runners picked off. She ranked second in the SEC with nine runners caught stealing and led the league with six caught in conference play. Throwing out 50% of runners attempting to steal, she tied for the second-best percentage by a Bulldog catcher with a minimum of 10 attempts
Overall, she owns a .292 career batting average with six home runs, 15 doubles, 41 RBIs, 26 runs scored, and a .987 fielding percentage.
While Jocelyn Erickson is returning to Florida for her senior season and will be the primary catcher, and outfielder Korbe Otis just graduated, this could allow Wesolowski to take over in the outfield and resume behind the plate on Erickson’s off days.
Wesolowski will have two years remaining with the Gators.
