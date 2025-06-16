Texas Tech Softball Postseason Hero Transfers to North Carolina
After spending two years with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Raegan Jennings is headed to North Carolina to continue her career, according to her post on X.
Though Jennings started part-time in the infield under Gerry Glasco, she was known for coming up in big moments as a pinch-hitter.
Glasco described her as an “All-American-type pinch hitter” after she came through with a clutch single and scored a run in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series to defeat the Texas Longhorns, according to Mitchell Northman of SB Nation.
In 2025, she led the team with a .398 batting average over 88 at-bats and went 11-for-22 as a pinch-hitter.
During her freshman campaign, she played in 38 games, starting in 36. She finished the season with a .327 batting average with 37 hits, eight doubles, two home runs, and 21 RBIs, which put her on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Jennings has two years remaining with the Tar Heels.