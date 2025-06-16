Duke Softball Bolsters Bullpen with 2 Major Transfer Portal Additions
The Duke Blue Devils picked up major additions to their pitching staff on Sunday. Former Louisiana Ragin Cajun Mallory Wheeler and former UIW Cardinal Larissa Jacquez announced on Sunday through X that they are continuing their careers in Durham.
In her debut season with Louisiana, Wheeler posted a 3.82 ERA with 11 wins, a .274 opponent batting average, and 73 strikeouts in 122.2 innings of work. She will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Blue Devils.
In her sophomore season with UIW, Jacquez had the lowest ERA in the Southland Conference and the 12th in the NCAA at 1.65. She tossed a career-high 148.2 innings, with 151 strikeouts and a .208 opponent batting average, making her one of less than 10 pitchers in the conference to earn 10 wins on the season. She will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Blue Devils.
With ace Cassidy Curd going into her senior year, Duke is building one solid bullpen for the 2026 season.