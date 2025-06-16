Ole Miss Softball Snags Infielder Via Transfer Portal
Coming off one historic Women’s College World Series run, the Ole Miss Rebels are making moves in the transfer portal. Former Kentucky shortstop Cassie Reasner announced her commitment to Oxford on Sunday via X.
As the starting shortstop for the Wildcats, she hit .289 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs, and five doubles in 2025. This addition is perfect for Ole Miss, as senior second baseman Angelina Deleon graduated. Reasner will have two years remaining with the Rebels.
