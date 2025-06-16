Texas Tech Softball Loses Star Infielder to Transfer Portal
With the addition of numerous new players through the transfer portal set to head to Lubbock in 2026, the Red Raiders are losing their starting third baseman. Bailey Lindenmuth took to X on Sunday to announce that she entered the transfer portal.
In her debut season, Lindenmuth brought a plethora of talents to the team. She played and started in all 68 games with 66 starts at third and two in the circle. She collected a 2-1 record and a 2.55 ERA on the mound and hit .396 with 50 hits, eight doubles, five home runs, and 32 runs driven in.
Lindenmuth’s all-around skills earned her a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team and the All-Big 12 Freshman Team, and she should be a huge grab in the portal for another high-level team. She has three years of eligibility remaining.