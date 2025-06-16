Softball On SI

Kentucky Softball Gains Power-Hitting Catcher Via Transfer Portal

Nicole Reitz

The Kentucky Wildcats have gained a catcher and power hitter through the transfer portal.
The Kentucky Wildcats have gained a catcher and power hitter through the transfer portal. / Kentucky Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats have gained a catcher and power hitter through the transfer portal. Former Central Michigan University sophomore Carly Sleeman announced her commitment to UK via X on Saturday. 

Coming off a phenomenal 2025 season with the Chippewas that ended with Sleeman gaining First Team All-MAC honors, she started all 51 games behind the plage, surpassing 100 career starts. She posted a .373 batting average with 59 hits, and a .485 on-base percentage, set a new program record with 50 RBIs, and tied the program record with 17 home runs. 

Sleeman will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats. 

More News: Clemson Softball Adds Pitcher and Infielder Through Transfer Portal

More News: Ole Miss Softball Snags Infielder Via Transfer Portal

More News: Duke Softball Bolsters Bullpen with 2 Major Transfer Portal Additions

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/Transfer Portal