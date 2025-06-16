Kentucky Softball Gains Power-Hitting Catcher Via Transfer Portal
The Kentucky Wildcats have gained a catcher and power hitter through the transfer portal. Former Central Michigan University sophomore Carly Sleeman announced her commitment to UK via X on Saturday.
Coming off a phenomenal 2025 season with the Chippewas that ended with Sleeman gaining First Team All-MAC honors, she started all 51 games behind the plage, surpassing 100 career starts. She posted a .373 batting average with 59 hits, and a .485 on-base percentage, set a new program record with 50 RBIs, and tied the program record with 17 home runs.
Sleeman will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.
