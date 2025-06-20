UNC Softball Picks Up Left-Handed Power-Hitter Through Transfer Portal
UNC softball has built itself quite a transfer class, with Reagan Jennings, MC Eaton, Kendall Frost, Carly Maxton, and Michele Tarpey. The Tar Heels are now adding even more depth to the lineup. Former Virginia Tech infielder Emiley LeGette announced on X on Friday morning that she is joining the program.
As a sophomore in 2025, the lefty power-hitter played in 31 games with 18 starts. Mainly serving as a pinch hitter for the Hokies and stepping in at first base when Michelle Chatfield was injured at the end of the regular season, LeGette put up a .328 batting average with four home runs and 15 RBIs.
As a freshman, LeGette made 27 appearances with 20 starts at first base, recording 22 hits and five home runs.
