Former Tennessee Softball Infielder Transfers to Auburn
Former Tennessee infielder Destiny Rodriguez is reuniting with her former assistant coaches, Chris and Kate Malveaux, and transferring to Auburn University, according to Softball America.
Rodriguez started in 16 games as a junior with a total of 29 appearances for the Lady Vols. At the plate, she batted .311 with three doubles and seven RBIs on the year. She saw significantly more playing time as a sophomore, appearing in 54 games with 50 starts. She hit .261 with a .380 on-base percentage and a .396 slugging percentage. She collected five home runs with 20 RBIs on the year.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Auburn may be the perfect place for her to see more action in the infield.
